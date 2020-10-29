Janesville man indicted on charges for 7 armed robberies in Rock, Dane counties

A Janesville man has been indicted on charges for seven armed robberies and an attempted robbery in September in Madison, Fitchburg and Janesville, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison reported.
Devonti Wilson, 36, also is charged with brandishing a firearm during each robbery, and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The indictment alleges that he robbed the Lions Quick Mart on Milton Avenue in Janesville, the Kelley Williamson Mobil on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg, the 7-Eleven on South Park Street in Madison, and attempted to rob the BP gas station on East Washington Avenue in Madison, all on Sept. 8; and that he robbed the Kwik Trip on East Memorial Drive, Lions Quick Mart on East Memorial Drive, Exxon Tigermart on Milton Avenue, and Walgreens on Milton Avenue, all in Janesville on Sept. 10.
