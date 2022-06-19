Janesville man hospitalized, faces 4th OWI following crash, police say

A Janesville man was hospitalized following a crash just east of Highway 51 Friday night, Janesville police reported.

Daniel Miller, 32, left a Kwik Trip late Friday night, appearing to be "under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said Sgt. Shawn Welte. Miller then drove away, hitting a sign and two parked cars on a nearby street at a high speed, Welte said.

Officers performed "life-saving measures" on Miller, the only person in the car, and later took him to a local hospital, Welte said.

Janesville police arrested Miller on tentative charges of fourth offense OWI, reckless driving and felony bail jumping. Miller already faces charges of another fourth offense OWI from January, Welte said.

