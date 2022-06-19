 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Janesville man hospitalized, faces 4th OWI following crash, police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Janesville man was hospitalized following a crash just east of Highway 51 Friday night, Janesville police reported.

Daniel Miller, 32, left a Kwik Trip late Friday night, appearing to be "under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said Sgt. Shawn Welte. Miller then drove away, hitting a sign and two parked cars on a nearby street at a high speed, Welte said.

Officers performed "life-saving measures" on Miller, the only person in the car, and later took him to a local hospital, Welte said.

Janesville police arrested Miller on tentative charges of fourth offense OWI, reckless driving and felony bail jumping. Miller already faces charges of another fourth offense OWI from January, Welte said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics