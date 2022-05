Janesville man gets 16 years in prison for soliciting young girls for sexual content, sending them sexual content

A Janesville man who used a Facebook account to send young girls sexually explicit material and solicit the same from them was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on Wednesday, authorities reported.

Noah Eisele, 36, also was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release by Judge James D. Peterson for using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of that conduct, a charge he pleaded guilty to on March 2, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

The case began in February 2021 when Facebook flagged an account for sharing child pornography and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office connected the account to Eisele, who admitted to creating it to pose as a teenage boy, O’Shea said in a statement.

Eisele used the account to message young girls and instruct them to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves, and he also sent minors sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself, O’Shea said.

The FBA confirmed the identity of several girls targeted by Eisele and determined they ranged in age from 11 to 17, O’Shea said.

Peterson said a sentence above the 15-year mandatory minimum was warranted because of Eisele’s demonstrated pattern of predation and aggressive recruitment of girls online, also noting that Eisele requested particularly degrading content, including bondage/dominance/submission/masochism content, O’Shea said.

