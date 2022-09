Janesville man gets 10 years in federal prison for child porn

A Janesville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for receipt of child pornography, authorities reported.

Mark Spengler, 57, who pleaded guilty to the charge on June 7, also was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered to pay $47,000 in restitution by federal Judge William M. Conley, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

On May 31, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Spengler’s residence and an FBI forensic analyst found multiple videos showing prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, O’Shea said.

Spengler also admitted to using a file sharing program to search for and obtain child sexual assault material, O’Shea said.

In sentencing Spengler, Conley noted that many files found on Spengler’s computer involved violent sexual acts directed toward children.