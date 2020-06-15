You are the owner of this article.
Janesville man faces OWI charge after passenger suffers serious head injury in crash into tree, Madison police say
Janesville man faces OWI charge after passenger suffers serious head injury in crash into tree, Madison police say

A Janesville man was intoxicated when he crashed into a tree Friday night on the Near West Side, leaving his passenger with a serious head injury, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police the SUV was speeding, operating recklessly, nearly hit pedestrians, and struck two parked vehicles, before ramming into the tree at Langdon Street and North Frances Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.

The 24-year-old Janesville man who was the passenger was taken to a hospital, where doctors feared he might lose an eye, DeSpain said.

The driver, Griffin D. Willard, 25, was arrested and cited for causing injury while operating under the influence, hit-and-run, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, and operating while revoked, DeSpain said.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

