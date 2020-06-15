Janesville man faces OWI charge after passenger suffers serious head injury in crash into tree, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Janesville man was intoxicated when he crashed into a tree Friday night on the Near West Side, leaving his passenger with a serious head injury, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Witnesses told police the SUV was speeding, operating recklessly, nearly hit pedestrians, and struck two parked vehicles, before ramming into the tree at Langdon Street and North Frances Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.

The 24-year-old Janesville man who was the passenger was taken to a hospital, where doctors feared he might lose an eye, DeSpain said.

The driver, Griffin D. Willard, 25, was arrested and cited for causing injury while operating under the influence, hit-and-run, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, and operating while revoked, DeSpain said.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.