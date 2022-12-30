 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janesville man faces fifth OWI after passing out while pumping gas, police say

Demone W. Shaw, Janesville police photo

Demone W. Shaw.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Janesville man faces a fifth offense of OWI after passing out in his vehicle while pumping gas on Thursday morning, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of a gas station in the 100 block of Center Avenue, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.

The first officer at the scene found a vehicle at the gas pumps with the driver momentarily passed out behind the wheel while pumping gas and open intoxicants in the vehicle, Sukus said.

The driver, Demone W. Shaw, 44, smelled of intoxicants and admitted to drinking. He was unable to complete field sobriety tests and was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense OWI, operating after revocation, possession of marijuana, and a parole violation, Sukus said.

