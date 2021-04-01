 Skip to main content
Janesville man faces 7th OWI after fiery crash that sends to 2 to hospital, authorities say
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

A Janesville man faces his seventh OWI after a fiery crash early Thursday sent two people to the hospital, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:37 a.m. to 5427 W. Cemetery Road in the town of Rock for a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Sgt. Michael Schauer said in a report.

Deputies located a heavily damaged Ford Crown Victoria in the front yard at the scene that was on fire, Schauer said.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schauer said.

The driver was identified as Jim W. Janisch, 58, and he showed signs of impairment and was arrested for a seventh offense of OWI and OWI causing injury, Schauer said.

