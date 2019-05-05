A Janesville man was killed after a head-on car crash Saturday night in Janesville, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The 33-year-old man was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that was attempting to pass another car on Highway 14, north of East County Highway MM. While trying to pass, the driver of the Mustang collided with a Buick Encore coming from the opposite direction at around 9:15 p.m.
The driver of the Encore was transported to the hospital due to minor injuries but eventually released. The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Mustang, Thomas Bluhm, who is also from Janesville, was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and what would be his second OWI. Bluhm was booked into the Rock County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The crash shut down Highway 14 for about five hours Saturday night and into the morning. It reopened around 2 a.m. Sunday.