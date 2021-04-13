 Skip to main content
Janesville man dies in crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say
Janesville man dies in crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Janesville man died when he crashed his pickup truck into a tree in the town of Fulton on Monday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:10 p.m., Rock County and Dane County deputies and Edgerton fire personnel were dispatched to the area of North Wash Road and Holland Road on a report of a crash. Upon arrival, they found a pickup truck that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash, Sgt. Clint Rowley said in a report.

A 39-year-old Janesville man was driving the pickup with no passengers south on North Wash Road just south of Holland Road when for an unknown reason the truck entered the east ditch and collided with a tree, Rowley said.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and his identity will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rowley said.

