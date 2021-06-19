Janesville man dies at hospital from injuries sustained in crash 3 days earlier, authorities say

A Janesville man died at a hospital on Monday from injuries sustained in a crash three days earlier, authorities reported.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Friday that Elliot R. Jaime Jaramillo, 24, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash June 11 in Janesville, based on preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.

More testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by Janesville police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash shortly after 2:15 a.m. June 11 behind Pine Tree Plaza, 2900 Deerfield Drive, Janesville police Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.

Officers located a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its roof, with Jaramillo, who was the only occupant, ejected, Severson said.

Officers immediately began life saving measures on Jaramillo, who was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, Severson said.

