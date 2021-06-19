Janesville man dies at hospital from injuries sustained in crash 3 days earlier, authorities say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
A Janesville man died at a hospital on Monday from injuries sustained in a crash three days earlier, authorities reported.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Friday that Elliot R. Jaime Jaramillo, 24, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash June 11 in Janesville, based on preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.
You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.
More testing is being done and the death remains under investigation by Janesville police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash shortly after 2:15 a.m. June 11 behind Pine Tree Plaza, 2900 Deerfield Drive, Janesville police Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.
Officers located a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its roof, with Jaramillo, who was the only occupant, ejected, Severson said.
Officers immediately began life saving measures on Jaramillo, who was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, Severson said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.