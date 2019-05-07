A Janesville man who crashed his car on Interstate 90/94 Monday afternoon was arrested for an alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Terry Anderson, 54, was taken to the Sauk County Jail following the crash that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Interstate just east of Lake Delton, the State Patrol said.
Troopers dispatched to the crash scene found Anderson's Ford Crown Victoria blocking the right lane of traffic and pointed in the wrong direction.
A section of guardrail along the highway also was damaged.
"Trooper detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Anderson, who admitted to drinking earlier," the incident report said.
Field sobriety tests were administered and Anderson was arrested.