Janesville man charged in U.S. Capitol riot to remain free but monitored

"I would say that I think this is something that he went there and got caught up in," Eisenberg said. "And there are a number of defenses to this, not that that's relevant to this right now, but I don't think he has any intention of causing a further disturbance or violating the conditions of his release."

Crocker nonetheless agreed to it, noting Fitzgerald remains presumed innocent.

"The complaint that the court has seen shows that he was in the Capitol," Crocker said. "Apparently, he's admitted to the FBI that he was there. And maybe he got caught up in things. But he got caught up in what many people are characterizing as an insurrection, and people were killed. And he was there, and he was a part of it and he was taking selfies, and so it's understandable that D.C. feels a little bit raw about these things and wants to be careful."

Court documents filed last week in federal court in Washington charged Fitzgerald with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.