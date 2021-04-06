Janesville man charged for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot in January

Eisenberg declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.

According to a statement of facts filed in court by FBI Special Agent Stephen Hart, Fitzgerald was part of a group that pushed its way into the Capitol against a group of police officers who were trying to keep rioters out of the building. Photographs included with the FBI statement highlighted Fitzgerald, and include a photo of a man said to be Fitzgerald wearing a shirt that reads, in part, "There will be a Wild Protest, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021, 12:00."

"Wild Protest" likely refers to a tweet by Trump in which he is said to have encouraged protesters to take to the streets of Washington on Jan. 6. "Will be wild!" the president tweeted.

According to the FBI statement, at about 2:47 p.m. rioters pushed back a podium that had been placed in a doorway as a barrier between rioters and police officers, who struggled to keep rioters back. During the push, lasting about 80 seconds, rioters could be seen on video punching officers, throwing objects and trying to hit police with a flagpole.