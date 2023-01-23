Janesville man broke 12-year-old’s wrist after assaulting child’s mother, police say

A Janesville man broke the wrist of a 12-year-old after assaulting the child’s mother early Saturday morning, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to the 300 block of North Washington Street for a disturbance reported by a 12-year-old who told authorities they saw their mother being physically assaulted by her boyfriend in her vehicle parked outside of the home, Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in a statement.

The woman was able to get away from the man, later identified as Samuel Ryan, 27, and ran to her house, where the 12-year-old child and a 12-year-old friend were able to pull her into the house, Northrop said.

Samuel followed and attempted to get into the house. The children attempted to hold the door closed, but Samuel forced his way into the house, breaking the door window, and knocking over one of the children, who suffered a broken wrist from the impact, Northrop said.

The woman and Samuel do not have a domestic relationship and the woman did not wish to pursue any criminal charges, Northrop said.

Samuel left the scene and police later received information that Samuel was staying in Fort Atkinson with a family member. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office checked the address and found Samuel in a parked vehicle. Samuel initially refused to exit the vehicle, but eventually was arrested without any issues, Northrop said.

Samuel was taken to the Rock County Jail pending an initial appearance on charges of physical abuse of a child–reckless causation of great bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of disorderly conduct, Northrop said.