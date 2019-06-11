An alleged drug dealer was arrested Sunday night in Janesville but not before putting up a fight with officers.
Jacob Bradley, 22, was taken to the Rock County Jail after police served a search warrant at his residence at 944 Bedford at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Janesville police said.
Bradley was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking vehicle, possession with intent to deliver heroin and causing injury to a police officer.
"An officer was injured due to his resisting," said Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff of the Street Crimes Unit of the Janesville Police. "The officer was treated and released from a local hospital."
Bradley's initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.