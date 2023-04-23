A Janesville man was arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after a head-on crash early Sunday in which a woman was killed, authorities said.

A vehicle driven by Mark McCoy, 49, collided with the woman's vehicle on County Road D in the town of Rock just before 6 a.m., Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Greg Westness said in a statement.

McCoy's 2020 Dodge Durango crossed the centerline of the road, striking the 54-year-old woman's 2012 Chevrolet Equinox in the southbound lane, Westness said. The woman died at the scene.

McCoy was taken to a hospital for injuries and later arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, Westness said.

The crash closed the road for about four hours.

