Janesville man arrested for 11th OWI, authorities say

A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday morning for his 11th offense of operating while intoxicated, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to 6219 South Highway 51 Lot 249 for a disturbance between a man and a woman. Prior to deputies arriving, the man had left the residence in a blue Buick, and a deputy responding to the area saw the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Peter Hansen Smith, 64, Sgt. David E. Rossmiller said in a statement.

Smith displayed signs of being intoxicated and admitted he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving, Rossmiller said.

After field sobriety tests were completed, Smith was arrested for an 11th offense of operating while intoxicated, and taken to the Rock County Jail, Rossmiller said.

