 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville man arrested for stabbing another man, fleeing the scene, police say
alert top story

Janesville man arrested for stabbing another man, fleeing the scene, police say

Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another man and driving away from the scene in Janesville, police said. 

Tips for pickpocket prevention
Sonny Baladez

Baladez

Sonny Baladez, of Janesville, was taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of substantial battery while armed for the stabbing, which Janesville police said was an incident of domestic violence. 

A Janesville police officer saw a disturbance around 2:40 a.m. in the area of South Main Street and East Racine Street. The officer found the stabbing victim, a 28-year-old man, pointed to a car driving away from the area. 

The officer pursued and pulled over the vehicle at East Racine Street and South Garfield Avenue. Baladez, a passenger in the car, was arrested without incident, according to the Janesville Police Department. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics