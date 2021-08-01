Janesville man arrested for stabbing another man, fleeing the scene, police say

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another man and driving away from the scene in Janesville, police said.

Sonny Baladez, of Janesville, was taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of substantial battery while armed for the stabbing, which Janesville police said was an incident of domestic violence.

A Janesville police officer saw a disturbance around 2:40 a.m. in the area of South Main Street and East Racine Street. The officer found the stabbing victim, a 28-year-old man, pointed to a car driving away from the area.

The officer pursued and pulled over the vehicle at East Racine Street and South Garfield Avenue. Baladez, a passenger in the car, was arrested without incident, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

