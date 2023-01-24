 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Janesville man arrested for effort to contact a victim after assaults, police say

Samuel O. Ryan, Janesville police photo

Samuel O. Ryan.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Janesville man was arrested for bail jumping for an effort to contact one of the victims of assaults he committed Saturday, Janesville police reported.

Samuel Ryan, 27, broke the wrist of a 12-year-old after assaulting the child’s mother early Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Samuel was charged with physical abuse of a child–reckless causation of great bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of disorderly conduct, police said.

On Monday, Ryan was released from the Rock County Jail with bond conditions to not have direct or indirect contact with the involved parties, police said in an update to the statement.

People are also reading…

Officers obtained evidence that Samuel directed a third party to contact one of the victims, he was located at a residence on the 500 block of Linn Street and arrested on three counts of felony bail jumping and returned to jail pending his initial court appearance, police said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Parthenon marbles return: Greece insists debate 'not closed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics