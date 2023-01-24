Janesville man arrested for effort to contact a victim after assaults, police say

A Janesville man was arrested for bail jumping for an effort to contact one of the victims of assaults he committed Saturday, Janesville police reported.

Samuel Ryan, 27, broke the wrist of a 12-year-old after assaulting the child’s mother early Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

Samuel was charged with physical abuse of a child–reckless causation of great bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and three counts of disorderly conduct, police said.

On Monday, Ryan was released from the Rock County Jail with bond conditions to not have direct or indirect contact with the involved parties, police said in an update to the statement.

Officers obtained evidence that Samuel directed a third party to contact one of the victims, he was located at a residence on the 500 block of Linn Street and arrested on three counts of felony bail jumping and returned to jail pending his initial court appearance, police said.

