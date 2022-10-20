Janesville man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing woman multiple times, police say

A Janesville man was arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing a woman multiple times on Wednesday night, Janesville police reported.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne Ave. on a report of a stabbing and found a 19-year-old woman who had been stabbed an estimated five times, resulting in life-threatening injuries, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital for surgery, Ratzlaff said.

Asher J. Spitz, 19, was taken into custody without incident and tentatively charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Ratzlaff said.