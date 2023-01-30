Janesville man arrested for attempted carjacking in Walmart parking lot, police say

A Janesville man was arrested for an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Walmart on Friday morning, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday, police were sent to the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Dr., on a report that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot, Lt. Mike Blaser said in a statement.

Officers located a 73-year-old victim at TA Express, 3222 Highway 14, and also contacted a Walmart loss prevention officer and learned that a man at 9:51 a.m. had stopped a red Cadillac and tried to open the door, but was unsuccessful and the vehicle left the area, Blaser said.

The man then went to the west side of Walmart and stopped a second car at 9:53 a.m. and “tried to violently pull the driver from the car.” The 73-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and wasn’t removed from the vehicle, Blaser said.

The would-be carjacker’s shoe was left behind in the car as the 73-year-old drove away to call police to the TA Express, Blaser said.

An officer who viewed video from Walmart recognized the suspect at Dallas M. Moore, 25, from a previous contact, and at about 1:15 p.m. Moore was arrested at the Super 8, 3430 Milton Ave., after a person provided information on where he was, Blaser said.

Moore was taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent by use of force, Blaser said.

No injuries were reported.

