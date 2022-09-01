 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janesville man arrested for armed robbery, shoplifting at stores, police say

A Janesville man has been arrested for an armed robbery and shoplifting at Janesville stores, Janesville police reported.

Joshua S. Sokolik, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held at the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and retail theft, Lt. Mike Blaser said in a statement.

Sokolik is the suspect in a robbery of Lions Quick Mart, 104 East Racine St., and a retail theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2500 Milton Ave., earlier this week, Blaser said.

Sokolik has been charged with retail theft five times since Aug. 1, Blaser said.

