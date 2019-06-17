Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A Janesville man found sleeping in his car at a gas station Sunday night was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.

Aaron Thompson, 32, was taken to the Rock County Jail following his arrest, Janesville police said.

Officers were called to Kwik Trip, 3359 Milton Ave., at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, for a down subject.

"Upon arrival, officers had contact with a male subject in a vehicle in the parking lot, the police report said. "The suspect appeared to be impaired by drugs, upon initial observation."

Field sobriety tests were given, resulting in Thompson's arrest.

"Officers located drug evidence in plain view inside the vehicle," the report said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.