A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.
Mark Matteson, 53, was pulled over by a Janesville officer at about 2 a.m. for a traffic violation in the West Delavan Drive and South Academy Street area.
Matteson displayed signs of impairment, police said, and failed field sobriety tests.
He was taken to the Rock County Jail on the tentative felony OWI charge, and also for felony bail jumping.
Matteson was arrested in March also for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense, but that case has not been resolved yet, so this new OWI is also called a seventh OWI, until the one in March is resolved.
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatal home invasion robbery
Man arrested on drug charges while on parole for drug charges, Madison police say
Madison man arrested on alleged child pornography charge, police say
Man allegedly wanted 14-year-old girl for sex, Madison police say
Man convicted of homicide in 2015 heroin overdose death
Man charged in 2007 pedestrian fatality pleads guilty to hit and run
Man shot by Madison cop gets year in jail for making threat before shooting