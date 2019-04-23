Try 3 months for $3

A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.

Mark Matteson, 53, was pulled over by a Janesville officer at about 2 a.m. for a traffic violation in the West Delavan Drive and South Academy Street area.

Matteson displayed signs of impairment, police said, and failed field sobriety tests.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail on the tentative felony OWI charge, and also for felony bail jumping.

Matteson was arrested in March also for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense, but that case has not been resolved yet, so this new OWI is also called a seventh OWI, until the one in March is resolved.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Comments disabled.