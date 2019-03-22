A Janesville man driving erratically on the Interstate highway was arrested early Friday morning for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
David Newlin, 56, was arrested at about 2:15 a.m. on I-39/90, the State Patrol said.
Troopers stopped Newlin on the southbound side of the highway just north of the Dane County-Rock County line, after getting reports of a vehicle not able to maintain its lane.
The report said Newlin appeared to be impaired, but he refused to take field sobriety tests, resulting in his arrest.