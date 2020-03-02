Janesville man arrested for accidentally shooting woman, authorities say

A Janesville man was arrested for accidentally shooting a woman on Sunday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Fire Department responded to 4011 South Highway G in the town of La Prairie on a report of a person being shot, Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a statement.

Deputies determined that a visitor to the residence had negligently operated a gun inside the residence, firing a shot that struck a 19-year-old woman in the lower abdomen, Reed said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Reed said.

The man who allegedly fired the shot, Kolton R. Downing, 22, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon, possession of handgun or armor piercing round during crime, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Reed said.

