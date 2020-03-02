You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Janesville man arrested for accidentally shooting woman, authorities say

Janesville man arrested for accidentally shooting woman, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Kolton R. Downing booking photo

Kolton R. Downing.

 ROCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Janesville man was arrested for accidentally shooting a woman on Sunday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Fire Department responded to 4011 South Highway G in the town of La Prairie on a report of a person being shot, Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a statement.

Deputies determined that a visitor to the residence had negligently operated a gun inside the residence, firing a shot that struck a 19-year-old woman in the lower abdomen, Reed said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Reed said.

The man who allegedly fired the shot, Kolton R. Downing, 22, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon, possession of handgun or armor piercing round during crime, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Reed said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics