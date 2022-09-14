Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI, police say

A Janesville man was arrested for his ninth OWI after a traffic stop on Monday night, police reported.
At about 6:40 p.m. Monday, Carl McAdory Sr., 52, was stopped in the 600 block of West Delavan Drive for a registration violation and showed signs of intoxication, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
After standardized field sobriety testing, McAdory was arrested for operating while intoxicated and a probation violation and is being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance, Severson said.
