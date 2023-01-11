Janesville man arrested for 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police, authorities say

A Janesville man was arrested for a 10th offense of OWI Tuesday morning after his girlfriend called police, Janesville police reported.

At about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue after a woman reported that her boyfriend was intoxicated and leaving in his gray Toyota Camry, Sgt. Glen Hageman said in a statement.

Officers located the vehicle pulling into the parking lot of J&R Liquor on Memorial Drive, stopped it and observed behaviors that indicated the driver, Daniel H. Gerblick, 66, may be impaired, Hageman said.

Gerblick complied with standard field sobriety tests, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 10th offense, and had his blood drawn, Hageman said.

Gerblick had a suspended driver’s license for alcohol related offenses also was cited for operating after suspension and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, Hageman said.