A Janesville man out on cash bond after allegedly dealing cocaine in 2018 has been arrested again on drug charges.
Larry Smith, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he left a residence on North Wright Road, Janesville police said.
Online court records show Smith also was in Rock County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a hearing on charges filed in October of 2018 for allegedly dealing cocaine in May of 2018.
The new charges against Smith include three counts of delivery of cocaine, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one county of delivery of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, one count of felony child neglect, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana.
Smith was arrested Wednesday by officers of the Street Crimes Unit.