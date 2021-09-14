 Skip to main content
Janesville man arrested after pointing gun at person, police say
Demarco Whitby booking photo

Demarco Whitby.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Janesville man was arrested Sunday night after pointing a gun at a person, police reported.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 200 North Jackson at the River Flats Apartments after a woman came to the police department to report a man pointed a gun at her daughter, Sgt. Rob Perkins said in a report.

Officers entered the apartment building and spoke to the daughter, and she confirmed the man had threatened her with a gun, Perkins said.

After about an hour, the man, Demarco Whitby, 29, exited the apartment and was taken into custody.  A gun then was located in the apartment, Perkins said.

Whitby was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery/domestic violence, and false imprisonment domestic violence.

