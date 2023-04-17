A Janesville man was arrested after fleeing a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Janesville police reported.
At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Janesville officers investigated a domestic disturbance at Volunteer Park, 205 S. Main St., Sgt. Robert Perkins II said in a statement.
The suspect, Matthew Pollock, 40, was seen in a residence the 300 block of Milton Avenue and they secured a search warrant to enter it, at which time Pollock tried to flee out the back door. When confronted by officers, Pollock refused to listen to officers’ commands and a Taser was used on him, Perkins said.
Pollock, who was on probation, was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of battery, two counts of battery/domestic violence, criminal damage to property/domestic violence, strangulation/domestic violence, false imprisonment/domestic violence, disorderly conduct/domestic violence, obstructing/resisting an officer, and probation violation, Perkins said.
