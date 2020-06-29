Janesville man arrested after confronting police while armed with knife, setting fire to house, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Janesville man was arrested early Monday morning after confronting police while armed with a knife and setting fire to a house, Janesville police reported.

Police were called shortly after 3 a.m. to 152 Cherry St. on a report of a person that was out of control, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

When police arrived, Raymond Gross, 57, came out of the home with armed with a knife, did not obey police commands and went back into the residence, Dammen said.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence and made attempts via phone and intercom to call Raymond out of the house, but he refused and eventually a fire was observed inside one of the bedrooms, Dammen said.

As the house was filling up with smoke, Raymond exited the front door unarmed and was taken into custody without incident, Dammen said.

The Janesville Fire Department arrived just as Raymond was exiting and was able to extinguish the fire, with damage estimated at $15,000, Dammen said.

Raymond was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct/domestic violence, criminal damage to property, failure to comply with officers and arson.

