Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say

A Janesville man who was armed with a knife was arrested after setting his residence on fire on Thanksgiving, police reported.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Janesville police were dispatched to 3632 Birdsong Lane on a report of a disturbance, and were told the man was armed with a knife while they were en route, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the other occupants of the residence had evacuated when Joshua Kaster began breaking items inside the residence and they saw Kaster breaking windows at the residence, Thompson said.
About 20 minutes after police arrived, Kaster left the residence and went into the backyard, which was surrounded by a privacy fence. When officers talked to Kaster, who was still armed with the knife, he stated that police would have to kill him, and he was going to set the house on fire, Thompson said.
Kaster then went back into the residence, and about five minutes later smoke and flames were visible inside the residence, Thompson said.
As smoke and flames began filling the residence, Kaster again left the house for the back yard still armed with the knife. Officers began shouting commands for Kaster to drop the knife, but Kaster ignored them, Thompson said.
Officers then fired several pepperballs — frangible projectiles containing a powdered chemical that irritates the eyes and nose in a manner similar to pepper spray — at Kaster that missed him, striking the garage and ground behind him. Police then able to enter the backyard, at which point Kaster dropped the knife he was holding and was taken into custody without incident, Thompson said.
Kaster, 29, was tentatively charged with two counts of disorderly conduct/domestic violence, false imprisonment/domestic violence, battery/domestic violence, arson, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property/domestic violence, and recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence, Thompson said.
Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news
Boy, 16, accidentally shoots himself in head in movie theater parking lot, Sun Prairie police say
Charged with a shooting in 1994, man returns to court; victim says let him go
Verona man accused of attack on third sex worker he solicited
Madison police investigating targeted shooting on East Side
Gunshots hit apartment buildings in village of Windsor, police say
Wisconsin prison system sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 808 new infections
Man taken to hospital after fight with 2 roommates, Sun Prairie police say
Madison police release pictures of potential witnesses in West Side shooting that injured 2
Wisconsin DMV investigator uncovers more than $4M in vehicle title fraud
UW-Madison's patent-licensing arm must pay at least $32 million to ex-research partner
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.