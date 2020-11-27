Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say

A Janesville man who was armed with a knife was arrested after setting his residence on fire on Thanksgiving, police reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Janesville police were dispatched to 3632 Birdsong Lane on a report of a disturbance, and were told the man was armed with a knife while they were en route, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the other occupants of the residence had evacuated when Joshua Kaster began breaking items inside the residence and they saw Kaster breaking windows at the residence, Thompson said.

About 20 minutes after police arrived, Kaster left the residence and went into the backyard, which was surrounded by a privacy fence. When officers talked to Kaster, who was still armed with the knife, he stated that police would have to kill him, and he was going to set the house on fire, Thompson said.

Kaster then went back into the residence, and about five minutes later smoke and flames were visible inside the residence, Thompson said.

As smoke and flames began filling the residence, Kaster again left the house for the back yard still armed with the knife. Officers began shouting commands for Kaster to drop the knife, but Kaster ignored them, Thompson said.