A Janesville man arrested early Monday morning after police responded to a burglary call is believed to have taken items from three apartments in the same building.
Hunter Jass, 19, was tentatively charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and resisting an officer, Janesville police said.
Jass was located behind 222 N. Franklin St. at about 2 a.m. Monday, but he fled on foot and was eventually taken into custoday at East Centerway and North Jackson Street.
The three burglaries happened at the Regency House Apartments, 100 N. Franklin St.
"Hunter was found in possession of numerous items that did not belong to him," the police report said. "Further investigation found that three apartments had been burglarized."
Online court records show Jass was convicted of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm in June of 2018 and was given six months in jail.
