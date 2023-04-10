A house in Janesville was struck multiple times by bullets and shell casings were recovered in the area early Sunday morning, Janesville police reported.
At about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 300 block of Lincoln Street in Janesville after multiple people reported hearing gunshots, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
A house in the neighborhood was struck several times and police recovered six spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported, Severson said.
Witnesses told police that suspects in the shooting were seen driving a newer gray SUV, Severson said.
Police ask anyone in the Lincoln Street area to check any surveillance video or doorbell cameras for anything that might aid the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-755-3100 or 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
