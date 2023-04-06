A Janesville house was hit by gunfire and shell casings were recovered on Saturday night, Janesville police reported Wednesday.
At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 400 block of North Walnut Street after multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots, Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said in a statement.
A house was struck by several bullets and officers recovered 12 spent shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported, Pearson said.
The suspects were seen driving a white newer model SUV and “persons of interest” have been identified, but names are not being released because the investigation is active, Pearson said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
