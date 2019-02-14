A Janesville girl ran from possible danger Monday afternoon after two people in a SUV asked if she wanted to get into their vehicle and out of the cold.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Kellogg Avenue and Adel Street, Janesville police said.
The girl is a student at Jackson Elementary School, about three blocks from where the encounter happened.
"A male driver and female passenger solicited her to get into the vehicle because it was cold outside," the police report said. "The student fled the area and the vehicle left in an unknown direction."
The girl said the vehicle was black and was a smaller-sized SUV, with a dent in the driver's side door and dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Janesville police, 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers, 756-3636.