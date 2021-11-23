 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville credit union robbed, assailant flees, police say
alert top story

Janesville credit union robbed, assailant flees, police say

Police lights stock (copy)

A credit union in Janesville was robbed Tuesday, with an assailant fleeing on foot and making off with an unknown amount of cash, Janesville police said.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The robber entered the First Community Credit Union at 2701 N. Pontiac Dr. at 9:24 a.m., giving a note to a teller demanding money and saying he had a gun, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement. The assailant did not actually brandish a weapon during the robbery, Sukus said.

The man escaped south from the scene. Janesville police and the Rock County Sheriff's Office using police dogs were unable to find him.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-755-3100, or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics