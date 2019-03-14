Two men held up a Janesville convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robbery was reported at about 11 p.m. at Shore Enterprises, 1905 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville police said. The business is an Exxon gas station.
"Witness accounts and video surveillance show two subjects enter the convenience store parking lot from the northwest," the report said. "Upon entering the store, one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk."
The robbers fled the store and ran toward Richards Court.
Nobody was injured.
The first suspect is a light-skinned black or Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, heavy set, wearing a black winter coat with a light gray lined hood, a green beanie style hat, light and dark gray work gloves, dark blue or black pants and black work boots, with a red bandanna covering his mouth and nose.
The second suspect is a white or Hispanic man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, slender build, wearing a black sweatshirt with red drawstrings, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Janesville police, 755-3100.