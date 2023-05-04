Bystanders in Janesville restrained an intoxicated man who tried to flee the scene after crashing his car, authorities said.
Johnathan M. Quade, 37, had allegedly hit vehicles in two different locations in the area of Hawthorne Avenue and Harmony Circle at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Janesville police Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco.
Quade, who allegedly failed a sobriety test, had three previous OWI convictions, Carrasco said.
Photos: Scenes following Texas mass shooting that killed 5
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.