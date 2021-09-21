 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville authorities investigating suspicious fire at apartment building after burglary call
alert

Janesville authorities investigating suspicious fire at apartment building after burglary call

Janesville Fire Dept. truck tight crop
Janesville Fire Department

Janesville authorities said they are investigating a suspicious fire at an apartment building after a burglary call early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Janesville police and fire personnel responded to a possible burglary and fire investigation in the 600 block of South High Street, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Arriving officers found a fire burning on the second level of the building and evacuated residents of the apartments, Severson said.

Officers were able to use fire extinguishers to keep the fire down until the Janesville Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze, which is considered suspicious and under investigation, Severson said.

One Janesville officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and released, Severson said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics