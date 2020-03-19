You are the owner of this article.
Janesville apartment resident accidentally shoots himself, fellow resident, authorities say
A Janesville apartment resident accidentally shot himself and another resident Wednesday night, the Janesville Police Department reported.

Janesville authorities were called to the apartment in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a caller reported a resident had shot himself in the leg and struck another resident nearby within the same apartment, police said in a statement.

Officers arrived and began tending to the victims, including applying a tourniquet. Both victims were taken to a local hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers confirmed that there are no restrictions on ownership of firearms by the residents, and no continued threat to the community, while the investigation is ongoing, police said.

