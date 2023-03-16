A Janesville eighth grader was arrested Wednesday for making a threat to Marshall Middle School and four guns were seized at his home, Janesville police reported.
At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the school resource officer assigned to Marshall Middle School was notified by the school administration of a threat made by the 14-year-old student. The officer and administration located and isolated the student, but no weapons were found in a search of the student, his backpack and locker, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson said in a statement.
Officers spoke with “a number of witnesses” who had told the school administration that they knew of the threat, Thompson said.
A search warrant was obtained for the student’s residence and executed shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with four firearms and computerized devices seized from the residence, Thompson said.
People are also reading…
The student was detained at the Rock County Youth Services Center on the charge of terrorist threats, Thompson said.
Specifics of the threat were not revealed.
Fave 5: Education reporter Olivia Herken shares her favorites stories from 2022
Being back at the Wisconsin State Journal and in Madison has been a joy for me so far. And though I've only been back for a few months, that time has been filled with important stories in K-12 education.
From a busy school referendum cycle to fired principals, here are my top five stories from the year.
After weeks of trying to figure out why a Madison middle school principal was fired, he decided to tell us his side of the story.
Coming from a rural school district myself, it was interesting to dig into how relying on referendums may leave some schools behind.
Madison school custodians were on the front lines during COVID, but left out of support staff raises
Despite keeping schools safe at the peak of the pandemic, Madison custodians were left out of a $5 pay bump given to most support staff.
This was one of my first stories, and it was a warm welcome back to the community.
Cases of RSV and influenza cases have been increasing this season, mingling with COVID all at once — and hitting kids and families the hardest.