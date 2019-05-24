...BRIEF PERIOD OF WINDY CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A
WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* TIMING...WIND GUSTS DEVELOPING ON THE BACK EDGE OF SHOWERS AND
THUNDERSTORMS LATE THIS MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON.
* WINDS...SOUTHEASTERLY WIND GUSTS OF 35 TO 50 MPH.
* IMPACTS...DOWNED TREE BRANCHES POSSIBLE. SMALLER OBJECTS SUCH AS
TRASH CANS AND LAWN FURNITURE BLOWN OVER. DIFFICULTY DRIVING FOR
HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS
THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.
&&
Weather Alert
...MORE PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE,
WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA.
* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
* MORE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT
OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF
PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. 1 TO 2
INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED PRIMARILY SOUTH OF A LINE
FROM MINERAL POINT TO MADISON TO PORT WASHINGTON. HOWEVER, LOCALIZED
AREAS OF A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE.
* RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH
FLOODING, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
1 of 2
Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center on March 27 in Barron. Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.
BARRON — A Wisconsin man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents in a case that mystified authorities until the girl made a daring escape from the remote cabin where she was held for 88 days.
Patterson faces up to life in prison without release on each homicide count, and up to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. All of the sentences could be served simultaneously or run consecutively.
Members of Jayme's family are expected to speak at the hearing, but it's not known whether Jayme will speak or even attend. She was not in the courtroom when Patterson pleaded guilty.
Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home, according to a criminal complaint. He told investigators he plotted carefully, including wearing all-black clothing, putting stolen license plates on his car and taking care to leave no fingerprints on his shotgun.
Jayme told police that the night of her abduction, the family dog's barking awoke her, and she went to wake up her parents as a car came up the driveway. While her father went to the front door, Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom, clutching each other in the bathtub, the shower curtain pulled shut.
Patterson shot Jayme's father as he entered the house, then found Jayme and her mother. He told detectives he wrapped tape around Jayme's mouth and head, taped her hands behind her back and taped her ankles together, then shot her mother in the head. He told police he dragged Jayme outside and threw her in the trunk of his car, the complaint said.
At his cabin, Patterson forced Jayme to hide under a bed when he had friends over and penned her in with tote boxes and weights, warning that if she moved, "bad things could happen to her," according to the complaint. He also turned up the radio so visitors couldn't hear her.
Authorities searched for Jayme for months and collected more than 3,500 tips. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10 while Patterson was away and flagged down a woman who was walking a dog. Patterson was arrested minutes later.