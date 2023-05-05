A coach at Jainesville Craig High School was arrested Friday after a recording device was found in a girls locker room, police said.

Brian E. Kitzman, 38, is tentatively charged with possession of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity of a person under the age of 18.

According to Jainesville police:

During school hours Friday, high school Resource Officer Sean Jauch was notified of a personal recording device in one of the girls locker rooms.

An investigation led to a search warrant being served on South Lexington Drive in Jainesville, and Kitzman, who is a coach for various sports at the high school, was arrested.

Kitzman was held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Jainesville Police Chief David Moore and Jainesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday to provide additional details and an update on the investigation.