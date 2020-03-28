2 jail inmate tests negative for COVID-19, 4 others not tested

Two of the eight Dane County Jail inmates who exhibited possible symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said only four of the eight inmates who came down with fevers Thursday were tested for COVID-19, while the other four were not tested in part, she said, because of the limited number of tests available.

“We just don’t have more tests at our disposal right now,” Schaffer said.

It’s also part of a strategy for preventing the spread of disease within the jail, said Sarah Mattes, communications supervisor for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

“The jail tested symptomatic folks that were housed in different areas of the jail,” Mattes said. “This is a great strategy for folks to use during times of limited testing capacity.”