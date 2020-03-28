2 jail inmate tests negative for COVID-19, 4 others not tested

Two of the eight Dane County Jail inmates who exhibited possible symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, have tested negative for the disease, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said only four of the eight inmates who came down with fevers Thursday were tested for COVID-19, while the other four were not tested in part, she said, because of the limited number of tests available.
“We just don’t have more tests at our disposal right now,” Schaffer said.
It’s also part of a strategy for preventing the spread of disease within the jail, said Sarah Mattes, communications supervisor for Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“The jail tested symptomatic folks that were housed in different areas of the jail,” Mattes said. “This is a great strategy for folks to use during times of limited testing capacity.”
The two inmates who tested positive were being housed in the older City-County Building jail at the time they became ill, Schaffer said, while those who tested negative had been housed in the Public Safety Building.
All eight who had fevers are being treated as though they have the disease, regardless of the outcome of the tests or lack of tests, and are being isolated in segregation cells in the Dane County Public Safety Building, Schaffer said.
Nine other inmates who had been exposed to the inmates with fevers have so far not shown any symptoms of COVID-19, Schaffer said.
The Sheriff’s Office said anyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be isolated and monitored.
Jail staff are also using personal protection equipment while working and following healthy hygiene practices encouraged by Public Health Madison and Dane County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Schaffer said.
In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office and Dane County prosecutors are trying to reduce the number of people housed in the jail. On March 10, the population had been 746 but was down to 523 on Friday among three buildings — the City-County Building, the Public Safety Building and the Ferris Center.
In this Series
Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
'There's no words': Families separated, memorials postponed as health emergency hits mourning rituals
-
Share your experience as a health care worker during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
-
Here's where you can get free meals in Madison during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
- 197 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.