An inmate of the Dane County Jail has been declared absent without leave (AWOL) after failing to return to the jail on Wednesday.

April Homesly, 40, Madison, was supposed to go volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank, but she never went to the food bank, the Sheriff's Office said.

She is serving several consecutive sentences for retail theft. She has release privileges under the Huber law.

Homesly is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 223 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, last seen wearing an orange shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information about Homesly is asked to call 911.

