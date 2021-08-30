Jacob Blake, paralyzed in police shooting, hopeful he'll walk soon

A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha expects to be walking soon, an accomplishment he says is tempered by fears of being shot again.
Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, three months after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota. Blake's shooting set off days of violent protests in the city of about 100,000 people located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee.
Blake told CNN he was able to take a few steps during his son's birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a wood-chipper. Although he was "so geeked" by the moment that followed months of physical rehabilitation, he is not claiming victory.
"Yeah, I'm here, and yeah I'm about to be walking, but I really don't feel like I have survived because it could happen to me again," Blake told the network. "I have not survived until something has changed."
Blake said he continues to relive not only his own shooting, but other gun violence in the Black community. Last month, during Fourth of July fireworks when Blake was in Chicago with family, he called 911 over what he later realized was an anxiety attack.
"I'm hearing these booms (fireworks) and it's not scaring me because I got shot, it's scaring me because all of those people have gotten shot so every time a boom went off, I'm kind of imagining people dying," Blake said.
Blake was shot by Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey after he and two other Kenosha officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance involving Blake and then tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.
Blake resisted and officers used a Taser and other methods to try to take him into custody before a pocketknife fell out of his pants, according to investigators. Blake then picked up the knife and headed for his vehicle, where he was subsequently shot in front of his three children, who were in the vehicle, according to investigators. Blake later said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.
After an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley opted not to charge Sheskey, saying that Blake had been armed with a knife and was twisting toward Sheskey when the officer shot him in the back and side. He said Sheskey feared that Blake might take the car with children inside.
Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who is Black, was asked to review the investigation's findings and backed the decision not to charge Sheskey.
Sheskey has returned to work at the KPD, but remains in a desk job rather than working patrol. A federal investigation into the shooting is continuing.
The shooting touched off chaotic protests in the Kenosha area, during which an Illinois man allegedly shot and killed two demonstrators and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse faces two charges of felony murder and one charge of attempted felony murder in the attack that left Blake "furious" and "angry."
"For the reasons they said they shot me, they had every reason to shoot him, but they didn't," Blake said. "Honestly if his skin color was different, and I'm not prejudiced or a racist, he probably would have been labeled a terrorist."
The Kenosha News contributed to this report.