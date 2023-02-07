Three women who didn’t lock their lockers at a Far West Side fitness center suffered a series of thefts as a result on Monday, Madison police reported.

The women failed to lock their lockers at the newly-opened Crunch Fitness, 7401 Mineral Point Road, and a group of females stole their keys in an incident reported about 4 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The thieves used the keys to get into vehicles belonging to the fitness center users and stole a purse from one vehicle, a wallet from another, and left keys in the vehicle, Fryer said.

One of the fitness center users had cash and credit cards stolen from her locker, and there was an attempt to use the credit cards at a State Street store, Fryer said.

Police are reviewing digital evidence and the investigation is ongoing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

