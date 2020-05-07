You are the owner of this article.
It’s ‘getting bad,’ witness says in gun report that brings Madison police to Southwest Side

Madison police squad
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A witness said it was “getting bad” in a 911 call reporting a man with a gun making threats on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, Madison police said.

Several officers were dispatched to Gammon Lane about 7:45 p.m. after the 911 call reporting the man outside threatening others, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police found about a dozen people in a driveway with one man running from them, despite being ordered to stop, DeSpain said.

A handgun was found beneath a deck as officers retraced the man’s path, but no one at the scene would provide officers with much information about the disturbance, and the weapon could not initially be connected to a suspect, DeSpain said.

No shots were reported fired.

