It’s ‘getting bad,’ witness says in gun report that brings Madison police to Southwest Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A witness said it was “getting bad” in a 911 call reporting a man with a gun making threats on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, Madison police said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Several officers were dispatched to Gammon Lane about 7:45 p.m. after the 911 call reporting the man outside threatening others, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police found about a dozen people in a driveway with one man running from them, despite being ordered to stop, DeSpain said.

A handgun was found beneath a deck as officers retraced the man’s path, but no one at the scene would provide officers with much information about the disturbance, and the weapon could not initially be connected to a suspect, DeSpain said.

No shots were reported fired.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.